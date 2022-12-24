LawCall
Two suspects charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson (left) and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance (right) have been...
19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson (left) and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance (right) have been charged in the murder of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson.(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says two suspects have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson.

Police say 19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Wilson is also facing a receiving stolen property charge.

Pearson was killed early Wednesday morning, December 21 in her bedroom at her home on the 500 block of 16th Avenue NW when she was struck by gunfire in what police called a drive-by shooting.

Both men are in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

