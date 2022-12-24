Town Village retirees knit hundreds of hats for homeless seeking shelter from the cold

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday season is all about giving. Finding the perfect gift for your loved ones is one thing, but what about a complete stranger? Someone you’ve never met, and just needs your help.

That is exactly what some residents at Town Village in Vestavia Hills are doing by creating these wonderful knit hats you see behind me.

The knitters donated over 100 hats to the Jimmie Hale Mission. All of them were then given to those who entered warming stations seeking shelter from the frigid lows.

“It is an opportunity to do something for someone else, and my feeling about it is to tell the people we give them to, that God loves you, and so do we,” said Town Village Knitter Robert Daniel.

They don’t cost a lot to make, but the knitters stress it’s not the cost of a gift that shows how much someone means to you.

“It is not about the cost of a gift. It is about your heart and what you put in it, to give to someone else,” said Town Village knitter Vicki Weathers.

It is an effort of love that often leads to a shared laugh. Smaller baby size hats take about an hour, but some of the larger ones could take more than three, but that hasn’t stopped the group.

“I have no idea how many I have made. I have made so many and it is a wonderful thing we can do for those that are in need,” said knitter Agnes Bacon.

The Town Village community has been doing this for seven years now and they have created thousands of colorful and warm hats over the years.

“We’re probably pushing close to 400 hats that we have done just since this summer to now,” said Town Village Life Enrichment Director Cynthia Garwick.

She was able to bring another batch of hats to the Jimmie Hale Mission earlier this week

“Since we did that, I have been out doing it as much as I can because I know we are going to need to make another run because we will have more cold weather in January and February,” said Weathers.

If you want to contribute and help the Town Village knitters, the retirement community is accepting yarn donations.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.