LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Town Village retirees knit hundreds of hats for homeless seeking shelter from the cold

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday season is all about giving. Finding the perfect gift for your loved ones is one thing, but what about a complete stranger? Someone you’ve never met, and just needs your help.

That is exactly what some residents at Town Village in Vestavia Hills are doing by creating these wonderful knit hats you see behind me.

The knitters donated over 100 hats to the Jimmie Hale Mission. All of them were then given to those who entered warming stations seeking shelter from the frigid lows.

“It is an opportunity to do something for someone else, and my feeling about it is to tell the people we give them to, that God loves you, and so do we,” said Town Village Knitter Robert Daniel.

They don’t cost a lot to make, but the knitters stress it’s not the cost of a gift that shows how much someone means to you.

“It is not about the cost of a gift. It is about your heart and what you put in it, to give to someone else,” said Town Village knitter Vicki Weathers.

It is an effort of love that often leads to a shared laugh. Smaller baby size hats take about an hour, but some of the larger ones could take more than three, but that hasn’t stopped the group.

“I have no idea how many I have made. I have made so many and it is a wonderful thing we can do for those that are in need,” said knitter Agnes Bacon.

The Town Village community has been doing this for seven years now and they have created thousands of colorful and warm hats over the years.

“We’re probably pushing close to 400 hats that we have done just since this summer to now,” said Town Village Life Enrichment Director Cynthia Garwick.

She was able to bring another batch of hats to the Jimmie Hale Mission earlier this week

“Since we did that, I have been out doing it as much as I can because I know we are going to need to make another run because we will have more cold weather in January and February,” said Weathers.

If you want to contribute and help the Town Village knitters, the retirement community is accepting yarn donations.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Man shot and killed following family argument
Birmingham HVAC expert explains how your unit should work during frigid temperatures

Latest News

19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson (left) and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance (right) have been...
Two suspects charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
Source: WBRC video
How you can help the warming station in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Deadline approaching for medical cannabis license applications
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man