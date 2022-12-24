Last minute shopping impacting local retailers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This past week there seemed to be an increase in shoppers checking items off their last-minute shopping lists.

With Christmas just around the corner and the chilly temperatures this week, one local business I spoke with started preparing for the increase in customers weeks ago.

The holidays always bring in more customers, which is why Soca Clothing in Homewood has been anticipating a busy schedule. So much so that they planned ahead with a full staff of 6-7 employees every day this week just in case.

Store owner Jeff Tenner said both of his stores are doing much better than last year and it’s been a very positive week for them.

“This week has been really fantastic at both of our stores, we were really busy earlier in the week,” Tenner said. “I think people were anticipating that the weather was going to be bad these last couple of days but even today with the cold, we’ve had good days at both stores.”

Tenner said this time of the year has been huge for local retailers.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.