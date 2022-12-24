LawCall
How you can help the warming station in Birmingham

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter.

The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable, it is a matter of life and death. That’s why the warming station will be open to all.

The homeless, and even those who don’t have adequate heating in their homes.

The community has already shown a great deal of support.

Meals and snacks have all been provided, but there are still some things you can do to help out this holiday season.

“We do still need blankets and we do need volunteers at the BJCC South Hall. As you can imagine, between two and three hundred people generate a lot of trash. We need to do pickup, we need to keep things clean, and we need to make sure things are checked in and orderly,” said Carroll.

If you need shelter, you can go to the BJCC. Director Carroll stresses no one will be turned away.

Donations can be made at the BJCC South Exhibit Hall any day this weekend between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

