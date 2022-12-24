LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service

(WBRC)
By Russell Jones
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year.

Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama experience food insecurities. Their goal is to feed as many people as possible. They’re always looking for volunteers to help, including children.

CEO, Nicole Willaims say kids will often be inspired and do a food drive. “Food drives are easy; a 10-year-old can take a wagon up and down his street and collect food for the food bank. It’s an excellent way for kids to get involved and help their neighbors,” said Williams.

If you want to get involved, head to their website here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham HVAC expert explains how your unit should work during frigid temperatures
Man shot and killed following family argument
A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
News update
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
19-year-old Ja’Von Eric Wilson (left) and 18-year-old Jarei Lamar Vance (right) have been...
Two suspects charged with capital murder in death of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
Frigid temps not dampening last minute shopping rush
Last minute shopping impacting local retailers
The freezing temperatures are condensing the air inside tires, forcing tire lights to come on.
People experiencing car trouble during the frigid temperatures
Birmingham Police say 13 kids under 18 years of age were killed in the city during 2022.
Birmingham Police say 13 children were killed in the city this year, 12 by gunfire