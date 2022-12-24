Community Food Bank is great way to get involved with community service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One local non-profit is offering helpful ways to get you and your children involved in community service.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama provides food for those in need. The non-profit prepares millions of meals each year.

Organizers say around 250,000 people in Central Alabama experience food insecurities. Their goal is to feed as many people as possible. They’re always looking for volunteers to help, including children.

CEO, Nicole Willaims say kids will often be inspired and do a food drive. “Food drives are easy; a 10-year-old can take a wagon up and down his street and collect food for the food bank. It’s an excellent way for kids to get involved and help their neighbors,” said Williams.

If you want to get involved, head to their website here.

