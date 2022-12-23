UAB’s McBride declares for NFL Draft after setting records for Blazers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - DeWayne McBride set records while at UAB and, now, he looks to make an impact in the National Football League.

McBride announced on Thursday that he will be foregoing his senior season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

“I have made the decision to forego my senior season and enter the 2023 NFL Draft,” McBride said in a statement released on Twitter. “I am truly thankful to everyone who helped me get to this point and I will continue to make you proud.”

During the 2022 season, the running back from Starke, Florida led the nation in total rushing yards (1,713) and rushing yards per game (155.7). He was second in the nation in rushing touchdowns (19).

He also set nine school records this past year including rushing yards, rushing yards per game, rushing touchdowns, total points (114) and set the single game rushing record against Louisiana Tech (272).

As a junior, McBride was named Second Team All-American by Walter Camp and The Sporting News and Third Team All-American by the Associated Press. He was named the 2022 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and names First Team All-Conference USA.

Sports Illustrated has McBride projected as sixth-round draft pick.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29.

