Spire asks customers to conserve energy due to dramatically lower temperatures

As the thermostat temperatures rise with heating, so do energy costs.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Spire gas company is asking customers to reduce their energy use to ease stress on Spire’s system during the next few days of bitterly cold weather.

“When it’s cold out, it takes more energy to keep your home warm. Plus, more people will be inside this week – gathering and preparing for the holidays. That means more demand is being placed on the system. The next 48 hours are critical while temperatures decrease each night and are compounded by winds,” said Joe Hampton, Spire Alabama president.

Spire stresses that customers can conserve energy and manage their bills by taking the following steps:

  • Turn thermostats down a few degrees, with 65-68 degrees Fahrenheit the recommended range
  • Turn down thermostats if traveling • Limit use of natural gas fireplaces and hot water
  • During the day, open curtains on south-facing windows to let sunlight heat the home. Close curtains at night to reduce potential incoming cold from any drafty windows
  • If windows feel drafty, install insulating drapes, shades or weather sealing tape to prevent cold air from seeping in
  • Seal areas around the home where air could come in. These leaky areas often can be found around pipes that connect to the outside, unfinished spaces behind cupboards, recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and closets.

For more information on ways you can do your part and help conserve energy during these extreme conditions, go to SpireEnergy.com/ColdWeather

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

