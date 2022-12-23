LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Ramsay-McCormack developer says they’re fighting through delays to deliver for Ensley neighborhood

By Steve Crocker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In late 2019, when the city of Birmingham chose Ensley District Developers to redevelop the Ramsay-McCormack building, there was hope that within a couple of years, a 10-story symbol of blight could be transformed into a catalyst for change in the Ensley community.

In 2020, the company brought down the building. Then, according to Irvin Henderson, came the pandemic.

“Steel is very high,” says Henderson, Managing Partner for Ensley District Developers, describing the after effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic. “Glass is 80% higher. At one point in time, roofing materials couldn’t even be gotten at any price.”

Henderson says inflation, the difficulty in finding workers, and having to stop water from coming into the site have also slowed down the project.

“We did not know that we’d have as many engineering below grade problems as we have had,” said Henderson.

Some who have followed the process closely are understanding, up to a point.

“Other projects...in other main parts of the city of Birmingham have continued without interruption despite those same issues,” says Antonio Spurling. “I mean, those are plausible excuses, but it’s not anything that we perceive should relieve them of an obligation to fulfill their commitment.”

Spurling grew up in Ensley, owns property there, and is General Counsel for the Ensley Revitalization committee, which sued 10 years ago to force the city of Birmingham initially to demolish and eventually redevelop the building.

Regardless of who the developer is, Spurling says he is focused on making sure the city fulfills its responsibility.

“We are speaking in terms of a court order,” says Spurling. “Because the city is ultimately responsible, it’s not the developer that is tied to that. We obviously applaud them [the developer] to the extent that the building has been taken down...we’re waiting to see what the completion is. We’re not gonna judge the project until it’s done.”

Henderson says, meanwhile, that he has worked to stay engaged in the community by, among other things, donating to a community Christmas drive. And when construction does start, which Henderson hints could be first quarter of 2023, they’ll be working with community organizations to put people who have been incarcerated and/or are in recovery, to work.

And he wants the community to know he wants the same thing they want. “We wanted the delivery for the people in Ensley to be as quick as possible. There’s no question about that,” says Henderson. “But it is more difficult to develop a national landmark site. It is more difficult when you have a difficult demolition. It is more difficult when you’re dealing with below grade issues that you did not know existed. The rising interest rate environment, all those things have impacted the speed with which we can get the project done. But it has not impacted our desire to serve the people of Ensley.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Man shot and killed following family argument
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect
Mobile home fire displaces family of four
Mobile home fire leaves Bibb County family of four homeless
32-year-old Brock Woods
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. says arrest in puppy abuse case couldn’t have happened without community tips
Source: WBRC video
DCH reinstates mask mandate at all hospital campuses
News update
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham