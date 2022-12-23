Mobile home fire leaves Bibb County family of four homeless

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A family of four in Bibb County literally lost everything they had two days before Christmas. A fire quickly spread through their home and they barely got out alive. It happened around 1:45 Thursday morning. Everyone was sound asleep when a mattress caught on fire from a space heater that was too close, according to Brent volunteer firefighters.

Mobile home fire displaces family of four

There is nothing left of the mobile home on Smokey Ridge Road in Bibb County near Brent. Jessica Davis tells a harrowing story of what happened. Jessica and her husband’s 7-year-old daughter was sleeping in the bed that caught on fire.

What's left after a mobile fire in Bibb Co. (WBRC FOX6 News)

“It was flaming, so she jumped up, ran and got her older sister...her older sister threw her outside...she ran back in the house and got us and got us out of bed,” said Davis.

Once outside in the cold, all the family could do was watch. Within minutes, Brent volunteer firefighters arrived and did the best they could but the home was too far gone, according to firefighter Jason Elam.

“We did try to make an interior attack on the premises but by the time we got there it was a total loss,” said Elam.

“There was just no saving it,” said Davis.

Since the fire, the department has spearheaded efforts to help the Davis family get back on their feet. Several bags of clothes have been collected and the family has set up a GoFundMe account which has raised a little more than $1,300 so far.

“We’re thankful to be here and we’re thankful for what the town is doing but we have nowhere to go. Nowhere to go except the local motel they’re staying in temporarily. For now the realty of it all has settled; homeless but safe.”

Elam says there is additional information on the Brent Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page if you’re interested in helping the Davis family.

