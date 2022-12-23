LawCall
Man shot and killed following family argument

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night.

Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

When police arrived at the scene there was a suspect present. He was taken into custody and placed on a 48 hold at the Birmingham City Jail.

The case is still under investigation.

