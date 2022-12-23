Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up.

The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m.

There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away. All you have to do is grab a bag and walk around the room to pick out the toys you want and stuff your bag.

“If you are in need of toys for your children, if you want to get toys for your neighbors’ children, if you just know somebody who needs toys, we also have some new and gently used coats for children here,” said Love Angels Ministry Director Donald English. “Anybody who just wants to come by. If you know somebody who you can give something to, or if you want to get something and just take it to someone, we don’t care.”

The giveaway is located inside the Forum Building – across the street from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

