Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Love Angels Ministry, based in Birmingham, is giving away thousands of toys to anyone who shows up.

The free event kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m.

There is a room full of over 1,000 toys that are being given away. All you have to do is grab a bag and walk around the room to pick out the toys you want and stuff your bag.

The giveaway is located inside the Forum Building – across the street from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

