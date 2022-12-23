Jefferson County Deputies getting training before new permitless carry law goes into effect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now working to train deputies on new gun laws as the permitless carry law goes into effect on January 1.

The law means you will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed gun in the state. Now, local law enforcement has to change some ways they try and tackle gun crime.

“Officer safety is a big issue,” Jefferson County’s Lt. Joni Money said. “It is their right to carry a firearm, but we are concerned about the safety of our deputies who approach vehicles.”

Lt. Joni Money said deputies are being trained on details of the new law, and what they can and can’t do.

“You have to take extra precautions,” she said. “You have to be a little more cautious, a little more vigilant. You can’t let your guard down at all now.”

She said unless they have a reason to take the weapon, there isn’t much officers can do.

“We are working really hard to make sure all of deputy personnel understand that.”

Lt. Money said she believes majority of gun owners in the county don’t have intentions to commit crimes and won’t have any issues with the new laws, but she is worried about potential increases in gun crime.

“The bad guys are going to carry a firearm,” she said. “They are going to be legally able to carry that firearm and have it concealed where we are not able to readily see it.”

With the laws changing, Money said the best thing you can do if you are carrying your gun and get pulled over is to mention it to them.

“So they can know what they are facing and most of the time that is going to be a great interaction,” Money said. “We appreciate when someone advises us ‘hey, I have a firearm on me’.”

Lt. Money said if you want to take your gun out of state, where permits are required, you still need to have a permit from the Sheriff’s department. She said they are less than ten dollars in Jefferson County.

