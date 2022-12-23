LawCall
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. says arrest in puppy abuse case couldn’t have happened without community tips

32-year-old Brock Woods
32-year-old Brock Woods(wbrc)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An arrest has been made in a disturbing animal abuse case from December 19, 2022.

32-year-old Brock Woods is now in custody for allegedly kicking, dragging, and choking a 3-month-old puppy outside a local McDonalds.

You can see the security footage in the clip above, but it is graphic.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s said they believe the man in this video is Brock Woods. You can begin to see the puppy being dragged in the parking lot, then lifted off the ground by the leash on his neck, then slammed into the wall and kicked.

Lt. Joni Money said witnesses in the area saw the abuse and called 911. She said the suspect only left the McDonalds when he saw police coming. Lt. Money said they got a lot of tips for this case and while there was camera footage, if no witnesses had called in, they likely wouldn’t have caught him.

“There are cameras there now,” Money said. “But, if somebody hadn’t called, we wouldn’t have known to even look at the cameras. We really need the public to help us out. They are there and their eyes and ears become our eyes and ears.”

Lt. Money said the puppy’s bottom paw pads were peeled off and destroyed from the treatment and his nails have been damaged to where they don’t know if his nail beds will recover.

But, officials with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society are taking care of him and have had many calls for adoption. They are now calling him Luke.

Woods is in the Jefferson County jail on a $30,000 bond.

