How to avoid fire hazards this holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The arctic blast is rolling in right as the holiday weekend is about to kick off and local firefighters want to make sure your gathering doesn’t end up in smoke.

According to National Fire Protection Association Data, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are two of the busiest days of the year for house fires. Homewood Fire Department said calls usually increase around the holidays, and especially cold ones, so they said you need to be extra careful over the weekend.

Lt. Mark Shannon said because of the bitter conditions coming, the department will see an increase in calls for busted water pipes and potentially fires from improper heating of a home. He said no matter how cold it gets this weekend, do not use your oven or stove top to heat your house. The NFPA said using a fireplace without proper ventilation can cause carbon monoxide leaks.

Shannon said space heater fires usually only happen from using them wrong. Plug them directly into the wall, not an extension cord, and Shannon said it’s best to get a new one with tipping safety features.

The NFPA said you want to leave a space heater at least three feet away from holiday decorations and furniture, because 20 percent of Christmas tree fires are when a heat source is too close.

“With all the gifts around the Christmas tree, make sure you know where that space heater is,” Shannon said. “If it is three feet from the Christmas tree, then all your family comes in, and they unload your gifts around the tree. You don’t want to put the Christmas gifts right against it.”

A few more tips: Shannon said don’t leave food cooking unattended in the kitchen over the holiday, don’t leave Christmas lights on overnight, and don’t fall asleep with your space heater on.

