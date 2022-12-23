LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Christopher

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Christopher is 14 years old. He enjoys playing video games, watching adventure movies, and is tech savvy. If Christopher could be any animal, he would be a cat because he says they’re cute and don’t have to do anything.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 News is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

