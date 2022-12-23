First Alert Weather Day: Freezing temps are here to stay through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We’ve declared today a First Alert Weather Day for extreme cold. Temperatures continue to fall now through sunrise. A few snow flurries have been blowing around out there as well, but very little accumulation is taking place. Most roads are dry as the moisture quickly exits, and winds gust over 25 mph. In fact, we could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph today, with Wind Chill Warnings posted for parts of our area through noon today.

If you’re planning on traveling our roads today, make sure you have adequate supplies in the event you become stranded. A blanket and plenty of water along with layered clothing is a good idea.

THE DEEP FREEZE: Temperatures will remain below freezing through Monday of next week for most areas. The gusty wind will bring dangerously low wind chill values through Saturday morning, with wind chill values as low as -15ºF on Friday. We will have a sunny sky returning, but plan on highs in the 20s, with lows in the teens through Christmas Eve. We may briefly rise above freezing on Christmas Day in some areas.

NEXT WEEK: I’d still plan on freezing temperatures for the early morning on Monday and Tuesday, with highs back in the 50s to low 60s by mid-week. Most of the week looks dry, but we could see another rainmaker before the year ends late next week. Long range guidance is hinting at a warm-up, with the possibility of rain/storms for New Year’s Eve. Just giving you the First Alert.

Y’all stay warm out there, and check on your neighbors and friends and make sure everyone is ok.

