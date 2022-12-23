LawCall
Experts say the extreme cold could test your electric vehicle

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The extremely cold temperatures heading our way could be a test for your electric vehicle.

Mechanics are saying this Arctic air could steal energy from your car, meaning less mileage for you.

The problem with these harshly cold temperatures is that they zap the energy from your EV’s battery and that could be a problem if you’re traveling long distances or get stuck in traffic.

Edgar Barron with Long Lewis of Alabaster said batteries in electric vehicles don’t last as long when outside temperatures drop below 45 degrees.

Some EVs can lose up to 35% of their range in freezing conditions.

Electric vehicles must produce their own heat, so when it’s cold outside, more energy is needed to keep the battery itself warm.

Barron said turning on the heat in your car also takes more energy, further draining the battery and reducing how much power is left for driving.

He said if you’re planning to hit the road in this bitter cold, you’ll want to prepare your electric vehicle well in advance.

“The best thing to do when it’s really, really cold outside, for one thing is if you can keep your electric vehicle inside. Definitely keep it inside because that will definitely help to keep your batteries warmer and they’re going to react better. The second thing is, keep your vehicle plugged in until you absolutely have to leave. So, what happens when you plug in your electric vehicle besides it’s charging, it also keeps the batteries at optimal temperature. So, where they’ll last the longest and give you the best performance out of it,” Barron explained.

Barron also warned that it could take longer to charge your vehicle in colder temperatures, so you’ll want to factor in more time for that.

He also recommends using you seat and wheel warmers instead of your car’s climate controls.

That way you and your passengers can still get targeted heat without draining your battery.

