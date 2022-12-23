LawCall
DCH reinstates mask mandate at all hospital campuses

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The mask mandate has returned to DCH in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette, a marked change from the mask optional policy the hospital relaxed in October.

It’s not so much because COVID is on the rise at the hospital, although as of Friday, DCH says they have 15 patients being treated for COVID.

Hospital leaders say they decided to reinstitute the mask mandate on Monday of this week due to the rise of other illnesses, such as the flu. DCH says it’s also following CDC guidelines in COVID infections and healthcare settings.

DCH Spokesman Andy North says the mandate applies to everyone; visitors, patients and employees at the three campuses.

“This isn’t all focused on COVID,” North said. “Interestingly, the COVID numbers have stayed relatively low. For example, today we are at 15 positive in-patients, but we are seeing other types of illnesses that are flu-like. We’ve got flu cases in the building. We’ve got RSV, etc., so the cold weather, people being together right now, it’s causing all types of illnesses to spread.”

Andy North says they haven’t necessarily put a time limit on when the mandate will end but it will remain in place for at least a month.

