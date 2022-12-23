LawCall
Customers without power across central, south Alabama

The cold and wind have arrived, causing multiple customers to be without power across central...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold and wind have arrived, causing multiple customers to be without power across central and south Alabama.

Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages across its service area, affecting about 600 customers. Most of the outages are concentrated in south Montgomery. The outages there were caused by downed trees and wet ground conditions.

According to Alabama Power, 850 customers across its service area are without power. Those outages include:

  • Chilton County – 30 customers
  • Tallapoosa County – 600 customers
  • Dallas County – 15 customers
  • Montgomery County – 60 customers
  • Elmore County- 30
  • Scattered outages (fewer than 50 homes without power) also exist in Lowndes, Perry, Elmore, and Bullock Counties

Both companies have crews working to restore service to their customers.

32-year-old Brock Woods
