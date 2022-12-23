Customers without power across central, south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold and wind have arrived, causing multiple customers to be without power across central and south Alabama.

Dixie Electric Cooperative is reporting scattered outages across its service area, affecting about 600 customers. Most of the outages are concentrated in south Montgomery. The outages there were caused by downed trees and wet ground conditions.

According to Alabama Power, 850 customers across its service area are without power. Those outages include:

Chilton County – 30 customers

Tallapoosa County – 600 customers

Dallas County – 15 customers

Montgomery County – 60 customers

Elmore County- 30

Scattered outages (fewer than 50 homes without power) also exist in Lowndes, Perry, Elmore, and Bullock Counties

Both companies have crews working to restore service to their customers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.