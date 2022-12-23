Christmas trees to be made into fish habitats at Lake Martin

Alexander City, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are encouraged to drop off their Christmas trees at one of three locations set up by Alabama Power, the Lake Martin Resource Association, and the Lake Martin Tourism Association.

The three organizations are teaming up to help create new fish habitats in Lake Martin. Undecorated Christmas trees (not artificial) can be dropped off at any of the three listed locations between Dec. 26th and Jan. 8th.

Lake Martin Machine Gun in Eclectic, located at 2520 Red Hill Rd.

Wind Creek State Park, located at 4325 AL-128 in Alexander City

New Water Farms, located in Dadeville at 460 Civitan Rd.

“We have been recycling Christmas trees and building fish habitats since 1993 and have placed over 60,000 trees in Alabama Power reservoirs all over the state, including Lake Martin,” stated Michael Clelland of Alabama Power. “As reservoirs age, a lot of the natural brush and fish habitat deteriorates, and this is a way of creating new habitat and enhancing older habitat to benefit fish of all species. I look forward to working with LMRA and Lake Martin Tourism on this project in 2023 and hope we can make this Christmas tree recycling program an annual effort.”

This opportunity encourages the proper recycling of trees to keep them off the roadways and out of landfills. Alabama Power will be legally and properly placing the trees, making sure all safety measures are followed so that trees do not move and rise, which could damage boats and injure boaters. Alabama Power has strict processes in place that maintains the safety of boating on Lake Martin.

Creating these new fish habitats is a big help to the aquatic ecosystem. Also, for the anglers out there, this means new fishing hotspots on Lake Martin!

The specific coordinates to the new habitats will be released this spring.

