LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham-area dermatologist explains how to protect your skin in the cold

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While you really should stay indoors during these frigid temperatures, sometimes you have no choice and you must brave the arctic temperatures.

Protecting your largest organ, your skin, is especially important when temperatures drop below freezing because injury such as frostnip or frostbite can happen quickly, sometimes before you’re even aware.

“Are your hands like, super super cold to the point where you can’t feel them anymore so they’re getting numb?” asks Dr. Stacy Haynes. “Before they get numb, they’ll start to burn, tingle, sting. If you happen to look at it and it’s red - we call it red white and blue - you may have a frostbite.”

Dr. Haynes is a physician and dermatologist with offices in Hoover and Oxford. She’s warning people about how you can protect your skin during this cold spurt because most in the south aren’t used to this kind of cold.

Before anything, she recommends staying inside if you can. If you are forced outdoors, she’s says you need to layer up on every inch of skin that could be exposed to the weather elements.

Besides the frostbite potential, that cold air and wind can irritate and dry out your skin too.

“If you’re just going to just be inside the house, you want to think about some Aquaphor,” said Dr. Haynes. “It’s very heavy and oily, holds on to moisture, keeps your skin from getting dry and cracky.” She says Vaseline also works well.

If you’re going outside though, she stresses to avoid the oily moisturizers.

“You don’t want to hold on to too much moisture because what is the moisture going to do? Think about it,” she said. “When you get moist and the temperature gets below 32, 31 degrees Farenheight that it could start to actually freeze and get really cold so you want to be sure and stay dry.”

She recommends finding a creamy lotion instead that you can rub in and it dries up quickly. She adds that sunscreen is also important for your face, because those harsh sun rays can still penetrate your skin whether it’s hot and sunny or cold and cloudy.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
How to avoid fire hazards this holiday weekend
Why progress has been slow on Ramsay McCormack project
Why progress has been slow on Ramsay McCormack project
Arctic blast's impact on the roads
Arctic blast's impact on the roads
Birmingham City Hall. (Source: WBRC video)
On Your Side Investigation: A look at raises given to some of B’ham mayor’s staff