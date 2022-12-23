LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

BFRS: 1 person injured, 1 possibly electrocuted at Nucor Steel

BFRS: 1 person injured, 1 possibly electrocuted
BFRS: 1 person injured, 1 possibly electrocuted(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department is responding to Nucor Steel Birmingham after two people were injured on the job site.

According to BFRS Captain Reynolds, a Nucor Steel employee was possibly electrocuted and transported to UAB Hospital.

A second patient suffered minor burns and refused transport.

We have a WBRC FOX6 News crew on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.


custom google maps embed

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Man shot and killed following family argument
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

Mobile home fire displaces family of four
Mobile home fire displaces family of four
32-year-old Brock Woods
Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys
Love Angels Ministry is giving away thousands of toys