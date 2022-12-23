BFRS: 1 person injured, 1 possibly electrocuted at Nucor Steel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department is responding to Nucor Steel Birmingham after two people were injured on the job site.

According to BFRS Captain Reynolds, a Nucor Steel employee was possibly electrocuted and transported to UAB Hospital.

A second patient suffered minor burns and refused transport.

We have a WBRC FOX6 News crew on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.