Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera.

32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond.

The incident happened December 19 outside of a McDonald’s in Center Point. Witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small puppy by a tether across the McDonald’s parking lot and that as the man approached an entrance door to McDonalds, he continually suspended the puppy in the air, slung the puppy into a wall near the door, and then kicked it.

It was all caught on surveillance video.

Woods was booked on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.

