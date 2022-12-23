LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Arrest made in case of puppy dragged and kicked in Center Point

Viewer discretion is advised. (source: Greater Birmingham Humane Society)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for animal cruelty Thursday after an incident of abuse was caught on camera.

32-year-old Brock Woods was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond.

32-year-old Brock Woods
32-year-old Brock Woods(wbrc)

The incident happened December 19 outside of a McDonald’s in Center Point. Witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small puppy by a tether across the McDonald’s parking lot and that as the man approached an entrance door to McDonalds, he continually suspended the puppy in the air, slung the puppy into a wall near the door, and then kicked it.

It was all caught on surveillance video.

Center Point McDonalds dog abuse suspect
Center Point McDonalds dog abuse suspect

Woods was booked on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Man shot and killed following family argument
Randy Lamar Lewis
Attempted murder suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin
Source: WBRC video
How to avoid fire hazards this holiday weekend
A local dermatologist is giving tips about how to protect your skin during cold temperatures.
Birmingham-area dermatologist explains how to protect your skin in the cold