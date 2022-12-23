Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was taken into custody Friday in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa.

Thomas Terry Johnson, Jr., 49, was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit spent the last year working the case.

Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed on October 13, 1996 while leaving Classics Lounge on 37 Street in Tuscaloosa. No arrests were made at the time, but the case was never closed.

For a year now, investigators re-evaluated evidence and located people who were determined to be witnesses to the original case. Their findings were turned over to a grand jury who returned the murder indictment.

Johnson is being held on a $75,000 bond.

