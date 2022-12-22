On Your Side showing you how quickly cold temps can turn dangerous

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the bitter cold temperatures heading our way, we’re On Your Side with a look at just how quickly these temperatures can turn dangerous.

A thermal imaging camera, like the ones used by first responders to find people in search and rescue scenarios, provides a good visual of what bitterly cold temperatures can do to the body.

A few years ago, Tuscaloosa firefighters let WBRC’s Josh Gauntt try it out.

A normal body temperature is 98.6 6 degrees which shows up as this white light on

“My face showed up as a bright white to start off with in the camera. I stood outside in the cold for just a few minutes. Afterwards, you could see the tips of my fingers turning a dark blue color. My face also started to turn blue,” Gauntt said.

The longer you are out in the cold, the more you run the risk of something potentially serious happening.

“You really want to do everything you can to keep your head, the core of your body warm. Keep moving and get out of the cold as quickly as you can and warm yourself up,” Rusty Lowe, former longtime Hoover firefighter and safety expert said.

Our First Alert Weather team says a dangerously cold air mass will spread across Central Alabama late Thursday night. Low temperatures Thursday night through Sunday night will be in the single digits and teens with wind chills as low as -10 to -15 possibly in our northern counties. Sustained winds of 20 mph or greater are possible, with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

Lowe tells us you need to have everything covered up if you have to be outside because with wind chills this low, frostbite could set in within 30 minutes or less.

“That’s when the tissue freezes and can cause tissue damage and with the wind any exposed skin can fall victim to frostbite or burns from the wind so you want to protect your skin and as much of your body as you can,” Lowe said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.