On Your Side: How to dress warm for the Arctic blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of us will choose to stay inside when this arctic blast hits in a couple of days, but some may not have that luxury. If you have to be out, what should you wear to keep yourself warm?

You may want to check your cold weather gear and get rid of the anything cotton. It’s not good for cold weather according to experts. Cotton doesn’t insulate well and absorbs moisture and holds it and can leave your body cold.

Wednesday, we stopped by the Trak Shak in Homewood. Everything in the store is made from a non-cotton fiber that helps wick moisture away so it helps dry faster. Co-owner Jeff Martinez says it’s always a great idea to layer up in about three layers.

“You will have base later stuff that’s a non-cotton fiber that’s going to try to keep you dry but then you’ll have vests and jackets and things that you can wear over those base layers to help block the wind and hold that heat in,” Martinez said.

Safety experts tell us you need to have everything covered up if you have to be outside because with winds chills very low, frostbite could set in within 30 minutes or less.

“That’s when the tissue freezes and can cause tissue damage and with the wind any exposed skin can fall victim to frostbite or burns from the wind so you want to protect your skin and as much of your body as you can,” Rusty Lowe, former longtime Hoover firefighter and safety expert said.

Lowe says it’s also important you don’t wear too many layers because you’ll overheat.

