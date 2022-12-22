LawCall
Woman shot and killed overnight in Ensley

Ensley death investigation
(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Ensley overnight.

It happened in the 2500 block of 24th St. around 12:36 a.m.

Officers say their shot spotter technology registered multiple rounds. They arrived at the scene to find a woman shot to death inside a running vehicle. She has been identified as 43-year-old Shundra Denise McCray Vines.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

