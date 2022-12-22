LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Warming stations open ahead of cold weather

(Alex Gibbs)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As bitterly cold weather approaches, several warming stations across the state have opened their doors to ensure a safe place for those in need. See the list below for options

Chilton Co.

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office: Lobby area of the Chilton County Jail beginning Thursday, December 22 at 6:00 PM until Friday, December 23, 8:00 AM.

Birmingham

BJCC South Exhibition Hall, located at 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North beginning 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25.

Gadsden

Salvation Army, Warming Station, Overnight Shelter 1101 1st Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Anniston

The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201

Adamsville

Adamsville Storm Shelter at 421 Spring Street Adamsville, AL.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
AT&T
AT&T to lay off several Birmingham employees

Latest News

Frigid weather prompts Chilton Co. to open shelter for first time ever
Chilton Co. opening first warming shelter ahead of cold weekend; donations needed
A lot of us will choose to stay inside when this arctic blast hits in a couple of days, but...
On Your Side: How to dress warm for the Arctic blast
With the bitter cold temperatures heading out way, we're On Your Side with a look at just how...
On Your Side showing you how quickly cold temps can turn dangerous
Janice Becky LaPlant was last seen at a Lincoln gas station on July 25, 2011.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers kicking off new partnership with Missing Person cold case