Warming stations open ahead of cold weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As bitterly cold weather approaches, several warming stations across the state have opened their doors to ensure a safe place for those in need. See the list below for options

Chilton Co.

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office: Lobby area of the Chilton County Jail beginning Thursday, December 22 at 6:00 PM until Friday, December 23, 8:00 AM.

Birmingham

BJCC South Exhibition Hall, located at 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North beginning 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25.

Gadsden

Salvation Army, Warming Station, Overnight Shelter 1101 1st Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Anniston

The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201

Adamsville

Adamsville Storm Shelter at 421 Spring Street Adamsville, AL.

