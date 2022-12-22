Warming stations open ahead of cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As bitterly cold weather approaches, several warming stations across the state have opened their doors to ensure a safe place for those in need. See the list below for options
Chilton Co.
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office: Lobby area of the Chilton County Jail beginning Thursday, December 22 at 6:00 PM until Friday, December 23, 8:00 AM.
Birmingham
BJCC South Exhibition Hall, located at 2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North beginning 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 25.
Gadsden
Salvation Army, Warming Station, Overnight Shelter 1101 1st Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901
Anniston
The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church (1400 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201
Adamsville
Adamsville Storm Shelter at 421 Spring Street Adamsville, AL.
