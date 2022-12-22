Suspects fire several rounds at Birmingham Police during chase in stolen car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they recovered stolen guns and a stolen vehicle after dodging bullets during a high speed pursuit on the West side of town.

It happened Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

West Precinct officers were in pursuit of a car that was stolen during an armed carjacking the previous day. BPD says that during the pursuit, a suspect fired several shots at officers. The front windshield and bumper of a BPD patrol car were hit by the gunfire.

The chase ended in the 2700 Block of Court O when multiple suspects got out of the car and ran.

Police recovered the vehicle as well as stolen guns.

No officers were injured during the incident.

