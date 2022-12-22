LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Suspects fire several rounds at Birmingham Police during chase in stolen car

(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they recovered stolen guns and a stolen vehicle after dodging bullets during a high speed pursuit on the West side of town.

It happened Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

West Precinct officers were in pursuit of a car that was stolen during an armed carjacking the previous day. BPD says that during the pursuit, a suspect fired several shots at officers. The front windshield and bumper of a BPD patrol car were hit by the gunfire.

The chase ended in the 2700 Block of Court O when multiple suspects got out of the car and ran.

Police recovered the vehicle as well as stolen guns.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Ryan White was arrested today with 4.3 grams of fentanyl
Hoover man arrested after fentanyl found in I-85 stop

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
City of Hoover activates emergency plan ahead of anticipated arctic blast
Warming stations open ahead of cold weather
Ronald Wayne Weaver II.
Lincoln Police searching for missing man
New partnership offering $5K reward for info leading to missing Lincoln woman
New partnership offering $5K reward for info leading to missing Lincoln woman