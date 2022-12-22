Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, T’Niyah Hunter!

T’Niyah is a senior at Minor High School with a 4.21 GPA. She is a member of Beta Club, HOSA, National Honor Society, is a MHS Ambassador and Varsity Cheerleader. In addition, she gives back to the community by volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club and youth leadership development. Even through adversity, she is a great example of a leader.

T’Niyah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

