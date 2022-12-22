LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Rising Star: T‘Niyah Hunter

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, T’Niyah Hunter!

T’Niyah is a senior at Minor High School with a 4.21 GPA. She is a member of Beta Club, HOSA, National Honor Society, is a MHS Ambassador and Varsity Cheerleader. In addition, she gives back to the community by volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club and youth leadership development. Even through adversity, she is a great example of a leader.

T’Niyah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: T‘Niyah Hunter
Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Recovery Center partners with Prescott House to give kids comfort that will last all year
(Source: MGN)
City of Hoover activates emergency plan ahead of anticipated arctic blast
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are looking for a...
Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification