One Tuscaloosa County warming station is open, two more on standby

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, communities are opening up places to serve as warming stations for those who may struggle to stay warm this weekend.

Some may be surprised to learn that only one warming station in Tuscaloosa County is open with two other locations ready to open, if necessary. This is all by design and organizers request that people don’t just simply show up. There is a protocol to follow.

There will be room in the inn this Christmas at the Hope Center in Coker, a facility affiliated with Coker United Methodist Church.

Church member Patricia White opened the doors at noon Thursday. White will soon pull out the 10 available cots should folks need to come to get warm and spend a night or two.

“Like I said, we’ll be glad to help anybody we can,” White said.

While they are ready and willing to lend a hand, Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley says he is encouraging people to please call the non-emergency line first instead of just showing up. That number is 311.

“If you need to go, you need to call law enforcement,” said Lolley. “This is for the whole county of Tuscaloosa. So, whatever community you live in, please call the non-emergency number. They will talk to you, they will vet you, they will get you in touch with the warming shelter or center and give you a ride there.”

“If you got people in the outer rural communities such as Brookwood, Vance and Coaling you’re probably more comfortable with your own law enforcement,” said Lolley.

Patricia White doesn’t anticipate an overflow crowd, but if that were to happen, Lolley says two other warming centers are ready to step in.

“We have two on standby, but for right now, unless we are overrun, we do have one ready,” Lolley said.

White, meanwhile, says there will be rules to follow.

“No weapons, no drugs, no alcohol,” she said.

Patricia White and Nick Lolley says the Hope Center will close at noon on Monday. Lolley also stresses that if you want to donate blanket, gloves, or food, take them to Temporary Emergency Services on 15th Street in Tuscaloosa, not the Hope Center.

