One Roof asking hospitals to not discharges unhoused medically fragile patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An organization that works to prevent and end homelessness wants to encourage local hospitals to not discharge medically fragile individuals who are unhoused during this time as much of the country experiences extremely cold temperatures.

One Roof, an organization who seeks to end homelessness through “advocacy, education and coordination of services,” said to not send those patients to emergency or warming stations.

Anyone being discharged from the hospital that needs bandages changed or help with their recovery and do not have a home of their own should not be transported to warming stations or emergency shelters

One Roof is asking hospitals to help with these types of patients from Thursday to Sunday night.

According to One Roof, emergency shelters and warming stations are not equipped with the ability to provide additional staff or assist people who need extra personal care after being discharged from the hospital.

A warming station is generally one massive communal space with limited staff.

Michelle Farley, One Roof executive director, said putting medically fragile individuals who have been discharged into those environments can lead to an even more stressful situation, not only for those who need medical attention but also for those taking advantage of the warming station who are unhoused.

“They employ good social workers, so we would love for those social workers to take the time to find places for people, perhaps put them in a hotel, perhaps keep them in the hospital,” Farley said.

Farley said she hopes all services providers like hospitals, DHR, and homelessness providers can work together for a solution.

