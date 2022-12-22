New partnership offering $5K reward for info leading to missing Lincoln woman

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - A partnership between Season of Justice and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the location or identity of anyone involved in the disappearance of a Lincoln woman in 2011.

Janice “Becky” LaPlant was last seen at the Lincoln Manor Apartments in Lincoln, Ala. on July 25, 2011. She was reported missing on August 10, 2011.

For more details about her disappearance, the following is from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers:

At the time of her disappearance, Janice “Becky” LaPlant was living with her boyfriend in the Lincoln Manor Apartments. On the night of July 25th, Becky was drinking and having a cookout with some of her neighbors in the apartment complex’s parking lot. When the group needed more beer, Becky and her friend and former brother-in-law, Allen, volunteered to walk to a local gas station to buy more. Allen returned to the apartment complex alone. He said Becky ran into someone she knew at the gas station and told Allen to go on ahead without her. Allen was under the impression that Becky’s acquaintance would give her a ride back to the apartment complex.

A few weeks later, Becky’s boyfriend filed a missing person report. There has been no activity on Becky’s accounts since her disappearance. Becky’s first disability check arrived after her disappearance and went uncashed. This check included back payments, so the amount would have been substantial.

If you have any information regarding LaPlant’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call police or the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-7867 or 833-251-7867. If you call CrimeStoppers, you can remain anonymous. Also - ask for a tip ID and password. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

This case is the first in a partnership between Season of Justice and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Season of Justice is a nonprofit organization that’s dedicated to providing funding to investigative agencies and families to help solve cold cases.

“We, CrimeStoppers, look forward to partnering with SOJ to help Alabama Law Enforcement agencies with solving cold cases and providing justice to victims and hopefully bringing some type of closure and/or support to family members who are still searching for answers,” CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett said.

More information about the initiative will be announced in early 2023.

