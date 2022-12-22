Mild and cloudy Thursday afternoon followed by a blast of Arctic Air tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert Weather Day Issued for Friday and Saturday: We have declared Friday (12-23-22) and Saturday (12-24-22) a First Alert Weather Day for dangerously cold temperatures. Temperatures are forecast to drop 30-40 degrees in a matter of 3-5 hours Thursday night. We will likely wake up with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens Friday morning with wind chills at or below zero. Temperature extremes this cold can result in hypothermia and frost bite. We recommend people to stay inside to avoid the dangerous temperatures. This is the coldest air we have seen since 2018. It is likely the longest stretch of cold temperatures we have seen since 2014. Finally, this is some of the coldest air that has impacted Central Alabama in late December since 1989. This is an unusual weather event, so we need to make sure our neighbors and pets are safe from these elements. You’ll also need to make sure you winterize your home and practice safety precautions when it comes to space heaters.

Good morning and happy Thursday everyone. Now is the time to enjoy the relatively warm temperatures while we have it. We will dive into a deep freeze tonight and stay in the deep freeze throughout the Christmas weekend. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry and cloudy. The Arctic Cold front is moving through the Central United States where temperatures are dropping 20-40 degrees within one hour! This cold front means business. Temperatures are relatively warm this morning compared to what we will see in the next 24 hours. Most spots are in the 40s. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers this morning, but most locations will likely end up mostly dry. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning, but it will be patchy and not widespread. Today is your last day to prepare for the dangerously cold temperatures. You’ll want to knock out your Christmas shopping. Make sure you winterize your home and disconnect your water hoses outside. You’ll also want to secure your outdoor furniture and holiday decorations as the winds pick up tonight. We are looking at mostly dry conditions this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will begin to become breezy this afternoon and evening from the southwest at 10-15 mph. We are looking at showers developing in northwest Alabama after 5-6 PM with rain spreading eastwards between 6 PM - 11 PM. Once the rain moves through, we will see windy conditions and a big drop in temperatures. We will likely go from the 40s and 50s to the 20s and teens within 2-4 hours. I would highly recommend keeping your pets inside this evening and for the remainder of the weekend so they can stay safe and warm.

Brief Snow Showers: The arctic cold front that will move into Central Alabama tonight will have limited moisture. We will likely see a few hours of rain/snow before the dry air moves in. Most locations will only pick up a tenth of an inch of rainfall at best. As soon as the cold air moves in, we can’t rule out a brief transition to snow showers tonight. Areas that have the best chance to see a few snow showers or flurries include Marion, Winston, Lamar, Walker, Fayette, Cullman, northern Jefferson, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Areas to the south could see a few flurries, but that’s about it. It wouldn’t surprise me if higher elevations pick up a dusting on grassy surfaces. The windy conditions should help to dry out most of the major roadways tonight, but any spots with standing water will likely freeze overnight as temperatures drop quickly. Plan on the possibility of black ice near bridges, overpasses, and in rural spots Friday morning.

Wind Chill Warnings: A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Marion, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, Cullman, Etowah, St. Clair, Etowah, and Cherokee counties starting at midnight Friday morning and expiring at noon Friday. The combination of windy conditions and very cold temperatures could make the wind chill drop at or below zero. Some spots could drop near -15°F Friday morning. It can result in frostbite in less than 30 minutes. If you have to be outside, you’ll need to be covered up from head to toe and in layers.

Wind Chill Advisory: All of Central Alabama are under Wind Chill Advisories Thursday night all the way until Saturday afternoon. It includes areas along and south of I-20. Wind chills could drop around zero to -5°F when you factor in winds from the northwest at 15-25 mph. Once the Wind Chill Warning expires Friday morning, the areas under the warning will be under this advisory as well.

Hard Freeze Warning: A hard freeze warning has been issued for all of Central Alabama starting Friday morning and continuing until Christmas Day at 9 AM. Temperatures will likely drop into the teens and single digits each morning. Make sure you take all precautions to make sure your home and vehicles are safe and protected from the cold.

Winterize Your Home: With arctic air moving in early Friday morning, we want to make sure you are prepared for the cold temperatures. You’ll want to winterize your home. Cover up any outdoor faucets. You’ll want to drip your faucets inside and open up the cabinets to allow warm air to get to your pipes. Make sure your pets stay inside so they can stay warm. Check on your neighbors too. We always say protect the four P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. You’ll also want to make sure your vehicle has anti-freeze and is protected from the cold weather. Remember to never plug space heaters in extension cords and to make sure they are in a safe place. If you are out of town this weekend, make sure the thermostat is set to 55°F or warmer.

Friday’s Forecast: Friday will be unbelievably cold. We will likely start out the day with parts of Marion, Fayette, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Walker, and Cherokee counties starting out in the single digits. Areas farther south will likely drop into the lower teens. When you combine the winds at 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph, we will see wind chills well below zero. I would avoid being outside in the morning hours as temperatures this cold could produce frostbite. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures struggling to climb into the lower 20s. Winds will continue all day long from the northwest at 15-25 mph. I can’t rule out sporadic power outages from the gusty winds. Winds will likely decrease a little Friday evening.

Christmas Weekend: Christmas weekend is looking dry and very cold. It could end up as one of the coldest Christmas Day’s we’ve seen in a very long time! I would plan for temperatures to drop into the lower teens with wind chills in the single digits Saturday morning. It is possible parts of North Alabama could drop into the single digits. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will likely climb into the mid to upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Christmas morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid-teens with highs climbing into the low to mid 30s. I believe that we will end up below freezing all day Friday, Saturday, and for most of Sunday. We won’t thaw out completely until Monday afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The good news is that we will remain dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky this weekend.

Final Note: The dangerously cold temperatures will also bring very dry air into Central Alabama. You’ll likely get shocked (static electricity) when you grab the door handle. You’ll likely develop dry skin, so it is important to moisturize and grab the ChapStick! Don’t forget to drink plenty of water in this dangerously cold and dry weather. Staying hydrated can help to prevent your skin from drying out. Monday’s Forecast: We’ll finish out the work week chilly. We could see lows drop into the teens Monday morning with highs climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s. A weak disturbance is forecast to push into the Southeast Monday, but moisture will be very limited. I think we’ll end up mostly cloudy Monday and dry. We’ll watch the latest trends, but there’s an outside chance we could see a passing flurry or two Monday night in far northwest Alabama.

Next Week: The good news is that we look to thaw out next week! Temperatures will likely warm into the 40s Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We could see southerly flow allowing our temperatures to climb above average by the end of next week. Most of next week is looking dry, but we could see wet and stormy weather return for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. High temperatures next weekend could climb into the 60s.

