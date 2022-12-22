Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff Office are looking for a person caught on security camera abusing a dog Monday night. The security camera footage is from the Center Point McDonalds.

A person called GBHS after seeing the dog getting hurt, and GBHS said this most likely saved the puppy’s life.

This is the video of the incident, viewer discretion is advised.

Viewer discretion is advised. (source: Greater Birmingham Humane Society)

The incident happened on December 19 at around 8 p.m. Witnesses saw a man dragging a small puppy by a tether across the McDonald’s parking lot in Center Point. The witnesses told GBHS that as the man approached an entrance door to McDonalds, he continually suspended the puppy in the air, slung the puppy into a wall near the door, and then kicked it.

They said the man was joined by a woman wearing a mask. The couple then left the puppy in the corner and entered the McDonalds.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society Emergency On-Call Animal Control Officer met a Deputy after the call, and immediately took the puppy to Steel City Emergency Clinic.

GBHS offers up to $10,000 in reward money to people that provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone abusing an animal.

“Luke,” a ten-week-old male, Beagle/hound mix, sustained severe injuries to his feet, pads, and nail beds.

“The injuries to this puppy’s feet indicate the puppy had been dragged for an extended period prior to getting to McDonald’s. We are not sure if his nail beds will ever recover. Luke also suffered contusions in his side and head,” said GBHS’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Lindy Alverson.

Dr. Alverson added that the puppy is anemic and covered in fleas. Luke is responding well to treatment and is recovering at the GBHS Critical Care Clinic.

GBHS asks anyone who may know “Luke” or either individual, or who has any information on this heinous act of animal cruelty is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Callers are anonymous and eligible for reward funds. If you would like to donate to the reward or treatment fund for Luke, please visit www.gbhs.org/donate and indicate LUKE in the note section of your gift.

