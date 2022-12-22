LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are looking for a...
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man seen in security footage abusing a dog.(Greater Birmingham Humane Society)
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff Office are looking for a person caught on security camera abusing a dog Monday night. The security camera footage is from the Center Point McDonalds.

A person called GBHS after seeing the dog getting hurt, and GBHS said this most likely saved the puppy’s life.

This is the video of the incident, viewer discretion is advised.

Viewer discretion is advised. (source: Greater Birmingham Humane Society)

The incident happened on December 19 at around 8 p.m. Witnesses saw a man dragging a small puppy by a tether across the McDonald’s parking lot in Center Point. The witnesses told GBHS that as the man approached an entrance door to McDonalds, he continually suspended the puppy in the air, slung the puppy into a wall near the door, and then kicked it.

They said the man was joined by a woman wearing a mask. The couple then left the puppy in the corner and entered the McDonalds.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society Emergency On-Call Animal Control Officer met a Deputy after the call, and immediately took the puppy to Steel City Emergency Clinic.

GBHS offers up to $10,000 in reward money to people that provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone abusing an animal.

“Luke,” a ten-week-old male, Beagle/hound mix, sustained severe injuries to his feet, pads, and nail beds.

“The injuries to this puppy’s feet indicate the puppy had been dragged for an extended period prior to getting to McDonald’s. We are not sure if his nail beds will ever recover. Luke also suffered contusions in his side and head,” said GBHS’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Lindy Alverson.

Dr. Alverson added that the puppy is anemic and covered in fleas. Luke is responding well to treatment and is recovering at the GBHS Critical Care Clinic.

GBHS asks anyone who may know “Luke” or either individual, or who has any information on this heinous act of animal cruelty is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Callers are anonymous and eligible for reward funds. If you would like to donate to the reward or treatment fund for Luke, please visit www.gbhs.org/donate and indicate LUKE in the note section of your gift.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
11-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old Springville girl located & safe
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
Riding along as troopers work to keep you safe
Riding along as troopers work to keep you safe
12-year-old girl shot and killed in Birmingham
12-year-old shot and killed
Source: WBRC video
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office celebrates newest class of incoming deputies