Mama’s Creamy Tuscan Salmon

Yo Mama's hit the Good Day kitchen this morning to prepare a delicious dish of creamy Tuscan Salmon.

Recipe

2-4 salmon filets

1-2 tbsp butter

1/2 onions (chopped)

1 tbsp garlic paste

1/4 cup chopped grape tomatoes

1/4 cup capers

2-3 cups fresh spinach

1/2 cup white wine (optional)

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

red pepper flakes (optional)

Pasta Noodles

Directions

In a skillet add oil and butter

Season salmon with all purpose seasoning. In a skillet Add oil and butter. Place salmon in skillet browning on both sides.

Remove salmon set aside. Add chopped onion stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic paste.

Add capers, sliced grape tomatoes, and spinach.

Add cooking wine and heavy cream. Stir in Parmesan cheese. Add all purpose seasoning and Cajun seasoning to taste.

Cook spaghetti as instructed. Add to sauce.

