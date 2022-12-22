Logan’s Roadhouse: Prime rib

Ingredients:

¼ cup of beef baste paste

2 tablespoons of Logan’s Roadhouse Fry and Meat Seasoning (which could consist of 1 tsp coarse sea salt)

1 tsp table salt

1/2 tsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp standard white sugar

3/4 tsp garlic salt

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

3/4 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp paprika or smoked paprika

1/4 tsp black pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Smother 1/4 cup beef baste past on both sides covering every inch. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of Logan’s Roadhouse fry and meat seasoning all over and rub in. After seasoning, place in oven uncovered until internal temperature is 100 degrees, then reduce heat to 275 degrees and continue to cook until desired temperature (between 130-165 degrees). Cool down and serve!

Tips:

Heavily season your steak with this dry rub early in the day and then leave it open in the fridge. Coat all sides with your seasoning. Be sure to get the sides as well – a lot of people miss that part! Then set on a baking rack so the air circulates all the way around (instead of a plate) in the refrigerator for at least an hour. Take steak out of fridge and have it get to room temp – about 30-60 minutes. Turn oven onto broil – high. Move rack so it’s 6-8″ below broiler. Place grill pan or cast iron pan in the oven so it heats up – about 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, turn stove burner onto high and carefully (with a potholder) remove pan from oven and put on stove top (leave broiler on). Sprinkle a touch of olive oil on the steak or pan. Place steak into grill pan – it should SIZZLE! Sear on one side for 30 seconds. Turn with tongs and sear the other side for 30 seconds. Once both sides are seared, with potholder, move pan from stove top to broiler.

Broil for 2 minutes and then open the oven, pull out the pan, flip and broil the other side 2 minutes more. Move the steak to a cutting board and tent with foil. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes. Prepare your plates, slice and serve.

“If you do pellet grill - The hotter the better! I allow our grill to cook at 500 degrees, and fully let the grill heat up and maintain the temperature for at least 5 minutes before you toss steaks on. As soon as you place your steaks on your hot pellet grill you hear that sizzle! This will help crisp up that dry rub on the outside while leaving you a juicy steak inside. Cook 4-8 minutes per side.

How can you tell if it’s done? Opt for a meat thermometer. Medium rare is 130-135 – and you can also take off a bit early because the heat will continue to cook after it is removed from the oven. Or, press on your steak with the tongs. Now – hold your palm open and press on the inside of your palm where the base of your thumb is – if the steak feels like that – it’s rare. If you bring in one finger (towards making a fist) – then press that same spot – you’ll feel it’s a little firmer – that’s medium rare. Two fingers in – medium, three – medium well, fist – well. I like to do both the temp and press test – once I matched those up a few times.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.