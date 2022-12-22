Local grocery store sees increase in customers last minute shopping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the cold temperatures approaching and the holidays just around the corner, last minute grocery shopping is bound to happen.

Mt. Laurel Grocery store is not only seeing an increase in their local customers in the last couple of days, but also new customers visiting for the holidays

Many customers are coming in and stocking up on holiday foods like dressing or sweet potato casserole as well as items to prepare for the cold snap coming through

“Today and yesterday we’ve sold 70 faucet covers, we’ve sold rock salt, deicer and all kind of stuff,” Manager Julie Numnum said.

Due to the increase in customers, they have had to ask some of their employees to come in early and work extra shifts

“As a matter of fact, I called Kelly in last night and said ‘Can you come today at 11 and help me please?’” Numnum said.

Many of their customers like Bill Carter and his wife have been stocking up on meat and supplies for their home.

“We’ve been caught not being prepared. So, we want to make sure we are prepared. This is very close by, very convenient, so we stop by here lot,” Carter said. “For meat and vegetables, this is one of the best places in the area. That’s why we come here a lot.”

Numnum said the grocery store will be open tomorrow for anyone who has any last-minute grocery shopping needs.

