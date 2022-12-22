LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Lincoln Police searching for missing man

Ronald Wayne Weaver II.
Ronald Wayne Weaver II.(Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Ronald Wayne Weaver II.

Police say Weaver may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen on Dec. 18 around 9 a.m. walking away from the Pilot Travel Center located on AL-77 in Lincoln, Alabama. Weaver was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a red and black t-shirt, and red/black Nike shoes.

Weaver is described as a 6′0″ white male weighing 180 pounds with blonde/strawberry hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Weaver, please call the Lincoln Police Department at 256-761-1556.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Ryan White was arrested today with 4.3 grams of fentanyl
Hoover man arrested after fentanyl found in I-85 stop

Latest News

Warming stations open ahead of cold weather
New partnership offering $5K reward for info leading to missing Lincoln woman
New partnership offering $5K reward for info leading to missing Lincoln woman
Woman shot and killed overnight in Ensley
Woman shot and killed overnight in Ensley
Ensley death investigation
Woman shot and killed overnight in Ensley