Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office celebrates newest class of incoming deputies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County residents will have fifteen new protectors entering their community.

Graduation took place Wednesday and we caught up with the Sheriff and some of the new deputies.

Less than 24 hours after their big moment, all of the graduates will be hitting the ground running. Fifteen of them are joining the sheriff’s office, but 29 in total graduated.

The other fourteen will be joining surrounding municipalities and counties, where they will be serving all over central Alabama. It’s coming at a time when many agencies really need new recruits.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says this is a nice class size, and their renovated training center is what allows for the larger class sizes.

Graduates’ first assignment in Jefferson County will be in the jail, and some are more than eager to make the most of the opportunity to serve.

“It is going to mean a lot to me,” said new Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Kaitlyn Cochran. “I have been waiting for this moment for so long. I am going to go in confident, professional and do what I need to do at the job and the jail.”

The Sheriff’s Office is still accepting applicants. Their next class begins January 11th, and their next graduation is scheduled for April.

