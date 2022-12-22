LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office celebrates newest class of incoming deputies

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County residents will have fifteen new protectors entering their community.

Graduation took place Wednesday and we caught up with the Sheriff and some of the new deputies.

Less than 24 hours after their big moment, all of the graduates will be hitting the ground running. Fifteen of them are joining the sheriff’s office, but 29 in total graduated.

The other fourteen will be joining surrounding municipalities and counties, where they will be serving all over central Alabama. It’s coming at a time when many agencies really need new recruits.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says this is a nice class size, and their renovated training center is what allows for the larger class sizes.

Graduates’ first assignment in Jefferson County will be in the jail, and some are more than eager to make the most of the opportunity to serve.

“It is going to mean a lot to me,” said new Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Kaitlyn Cochran. “I have been waiting for this moment for so long. I am going to go in confident, professional and do what I need to do at the job and the jail.”

The Sheriff’s Office is still accepting applicants. Their next class begins January 11th, and their next graduation is scheduled for April.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham PD: Investigation underway after 3 people shot downtown
1 person killed in Downtown Birmingham triple shooting
11-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting.
UPDATE: 12-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting; 3 in custody
The friends and family of Aubree Young are rallying to support Young and her family.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old Springville girl located & safe
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was surprised with a car during his Secret Santa event.
Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are looking for a...
Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification
Riding along as troopers work to keep you safe
Riding along as troopers work to keep you safe
12-year-old girl shot and killed in Birmingham
12-year-old shot and killed