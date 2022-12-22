LawCall
GOP releases Jan. 6 report focusing on security failure

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.(John Minchillo | AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - House Republicans released a report on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, on the same day the Democrat-led House Select Committee had planned to release its final report.

The House Select Committee delayed its release, but the panel did put out an executive summary on Monday, laying the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump.

Wednesday’s report from House Republicans focuses on a breakdown in intelligence sharing, Capitol security and a failure of coordination between various law enforcement agencies that day.

However, the GOP report is silent on other efforts to disrupt the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election and selective in its criticism of political leaders and their culpability in the security breakdowns on Jan. 6, glossing over Trump’s own role.

The GOP report comes from the five Republicans who House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy initially appointed to serve on the select committee before deciding members of his party wouldn’t participate.

The House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol held its last public session Monday. (CNN, POOL, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

