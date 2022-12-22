Gardendale teen surprised with car after walking to work and school

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - It is the season of giving and one young man received the gift of a lifetime. After walking to and from work and school, a group surprised him with a car Wednesday afternoon.

Co-workers, friends, even strangers gathered to bless him following a Secret Santa event at Gardendale’s Buffalo Wild Wings.

Ian Vinziant is a senior at Gardendale High School who not only balances school and nearly 40 hours of work every week, but does it all while walking nearly everywhere he goes.

“I really didn’t know what to believe,” said Vinziant. “I was thinking it was a prank. They were all just gonna make a little laugh. I didn’t know I was actually going to get a car of my own.”

Hannah Graham describes Ian as the sweetest co-worker who works hard and is always on time, if not early to work despite walking there. She says he walks about two miles to work and one and a half miles to school. This made her and Rileigh George come up with a seemingly crazy idea.

“We were like, ‘let’s get him a car for Christmas,’” said Graham “I don’t know how we’re going to do that.”

They started a GoFundMe and raised $700. Not quite enough to purchase a car, but something else was brewing behind the scenes.

“This car has been a blessing to us,” said Lisa Easterwood. “I ended up buying this car at a time -- I had just come through a really hard season in my own life and so it’s been a blessing to me and I always felt like one day I would pass it on to someone else.”

Easterwood said she was surprised with a new car from her husband for her birthday during the summer. She waited months for the perfect opportunity to gift the other car.

“I saw a Facebook post about a young man needing a car and I just knew -- I just felt in my heart that’s where it’s supposed to be,” she explained.

“This lady here who I’ve never met, never seen, never even talk to -- just donate this to me, makes -- it makes me really happy,” said Ian Vinziant. “It really does. This is probably, like, the best Christmas present I’ve ever gotten.”

Graham said Easterwood wouldn’t accept a dime from the GoFundMe. Instead, they will be gifting the $700 back to Ian to get a car tag, gas, and really anything else he and his family needs right now.

