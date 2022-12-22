City of Hoover activates emergency plan ahead of anticipated arctic blast

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - In anticipation of the arctic blast forecasted in the Central Alabama area over the next several days, the City of Hoover has a plan in place to help those in need.

No matter the issue, whether a resident or visitor’s heat goes out, they are traveling through town and their car breaks down, they see a person who is homeless and needs shelter or maybe another need related to the cold, Hoover is prepared to help.

The emergency plan is outlined as followed:

The Hoover Fire Department will assist any resident or business with water needs such as shutting off water or removing water that results from frozen pipes.

The Hoover Police Department will transport any person determined to be homeless to the Jimmie Hale Mission (BJCC).

The city is opening the Finley Center at the Hoover Met Complex for Hoover residents if multiple families are displaced or exceed the capacity of the American Red Cross.

If you or someone you know in the Hoover area experiences an emergency situation, call Hoover Emergency Communications at 205-822-5300.

As a reminder, residents are encouraged to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly, to make sure they are okay.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.