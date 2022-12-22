Chilton County Jail to open as a warming station during cold snap

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County Jail will be opening its doors to those in need of a warm place to stay as temperatures are forecasted to drop and stay below freezing.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office will have the lobby area of the jail open as a warming station beginning Thursday, December 22 at 6 p.m. until Friday December 23 at 8 a.m.

They said the times may be adjusted to better suit the changes in weather.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if any organization, business or church group would like to assist with a meal for those using the jail to stay warm, they should contact Chilton County E-911 at (205) 755-1120.

