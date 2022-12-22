Chilton Co. opening first warming shelter ahead of cold weekend; donations needed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With bitter cold temperatures on the way, Chilton County Sheriff’s Department is opening their doors for anyone in need. The county is opening a warming shelter for the first time ever to help those with unreliable sources of heat.

County Sheriff John Shearon said when he saw just how low temperatures are set to drop, he knew the county needed to provide some type of warming station for those in need. It will open Thursday the 2nd at 6pm. It will be open until Monday the 26th in the front portion of the Chilton County jail.

Shearon said they will have an accessible bathroom, water, and matts to sleep on. He said they may also adjust the times of the shelter depending on the temperatures outside. Shearon said the homeless population in the county isn’t too bad, but there are many homes and apartments with unreliable heat. Shearon said it wont take long outside in these expected conditions to get hypothermia.

“Just being out there for 30 minutes, hypothermia can set in,” Shearon said. “We’ve all been outside where its cold, but being brutally cold like it is going to be, minus seven degree wind-chill factors, that is not going to take long at all for it to set in. You get disoriented and you can freeze to death.”

Shearon said they are also working to provide breakfast and lunches to those using the jail’s warming shelter. He is asking any church groups or businesses who can help with meals or other donations, to give the county a call.

They are looking for paper plates, bowls, silverware, napkins, cups, and Lysol wipes.

