Central Alabama CrimeStoppers kicking off new partnership with Missing Person cold case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is partnering with Season of Justice, a nonprofit out of Indiana, to provide funding which can help solve cold cases. The nonprofits hope together they can solve more Alabama cold cases and bring closure to more families.

To jumpstart the initiative, they are featuring a Missing Persons cold case from Lincoln, Alabama. The press release on Wednesday reads:

Janice “Becky” LaPlant was last seen at the Lincoln Manor Apartments in Lincoln, Alabama on July 25, 2011. Ms. LaPlant was reported missing on August 10, 2011. At the time of her disappearance, Janice “Becky” LaPlant was living with her boyfriend in the Lincoln Manor Apartments. On the night of July 25th, Becky was drinking and having a cookout with some of her neighbors in the apartment complex’s parking lot. When the group needed more beer, Becky and her friend and former brother-in-law, Allen, volunteered to walk to a local gas station to buy more. Allen returned to the apartment complex alone. He said Becky ran into someone she knew at the gas station and told Allen to go on ahead without her. Allen was under the impression that Becky’s acquaintance would give her a ride back to the apartment complex. A few weeks later, Becky’s boyfriend filed a missing person report. There has been no activity on Becky’s accounts since her disappearance. Becky’s first disability check arrived after her disappearance and went uncashed. This check included back payments, so the amount would have been substantial. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Janice “Becky” LaPlant, please immediately contact the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

“What Season of Justice is doing -- they’re providing a billboard just to get the message back out there,” said Tony Garrett, the executive director of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

“In the age of social media, something can take off very quickly and all it takes is putting the information in front of as many eyes as we possibly can because someone somewhere knows something,” said Kendall Mills, the executive assistant of Season of Justice.

The two nonprofits are offering a $5000 reward for anyone with information leading to LaPlant’s location or the identity of who could be involved in her disappearance.

You can call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867) or download the P3-tips app.

