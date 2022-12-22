LawCall
Calera Police stands ready to help victims of domestic violence

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For many , the holidays are a joyful time to gather with friends and family, but it can be a scary time for victims of domestic violence.

Financial pressures and the increase in consumption of alcohol can raise stress levels which can be the leading cause to incidents of domestic violence.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said they have not seen an increase in cases yet, but it’s very likely for them to rise around this time of the year.

Domestic violence calls can be one of the most dangerous calls for officers and Calera Police Department continuously holds trainings on how to deescalate those situations.

A common technique abusers use is to make the victim feel like it’s their fault.

CPD has a dedicated officer who is their victim witness coordinator that focuses on helping victims in these situations.

“Many of them going through it for months or years, and it’s just an on-going thing, there is nothing you have done that warrants someone physically or emotionally abusing you,” Hyche said. “There is nothing you have done, it’s not you that’s doing anything wrong, it’s the abuser and don’t let them convince you otherwise.”

Gov. Kay Ivey recently awarded grants to different organizations across the state to help provide services to domestic violence victims.

The Alabama Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-650-6522

