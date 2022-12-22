Brent PD arrest man for sexual assault of a minor

BIBB CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 53-year-old man has been arrested in Brent AL for multiple counts of sexual abuse and rape.

Terry Lockett was arrested December 17.

According to police, a report was made to Centreville PD on December 15 about a man making sexual contact with a minor at Bibb County High School.

The following day, December 16 an adult woman reported to the Brent Police Department that the same man had sexually assaulted and raped her as a child.

After investigation police say they have learned that Lockett may have additional victims. If you or a loved one has been victimized, you’re asked to contact the Brent Police Department at 205-926-4647 or Centreville Police Department at 205-926-5052

