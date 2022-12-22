LawCall
Birmingham Recovery Center partners with Prescott House to give kids comfort that will last all year

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This holiday season there are many organizations you can give to it can be hard to decide which one to help out. Two centers are joining forces this holiday season to bring peace to children going through difficult situations. Birmingham Recovery Center (BRC) is doing a drive for Prescott House, a child advocacy center.

“This is an organization that’s often overlooked during the holidays,” said Caroline Wilson, a therapist at Birmingham Recovery Center. She said many people focus on angel tree giving, but these overnight packs will help all year round with children going through forensic interviews.

“A forensic interview is a one-on-one interview that a child who has witnessed violence or abuse goes through with a trained professional. And really, the purpose of that is so they only have to share that very sensitive and fragile information one time instead of with all sorts of different professionals,” Wilson said.

Birmingham Recovery Center says this cause is close to their heart.

“Like they do in their forensic interviews, we dig into our clients and figure out what’s going on with them so that we can help treat them and get them to where they want to be in life. We believe that there’s some interesting parallels there,” said Managing Director of BRC Colin Harris. The pack will hopefully bring some peace in a tough situation.

“It consists of usually a stuffed animal, a blanket and a children’s book. And it’s just used to give comfort to those cuts to the kids after they go through the interview,” Harris said. They say those might seem insignificant, but can make a big difference when getting interviewed.

They are taking donations of new items until the end of the month at the Birmingham Recovery Center or Prescott House directly.

