BFRS extinguishes apartment fire on 1st St. West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to an apartment fire in the 400 block of 1st Street West on Dec. 22 around 12:30 p.m.

Firemen say when they arrived, fire was coming out of the first floor window.

A woman jumped from the second floor window before firemen got there. She sustained minor injuries.

Apartment fire scene. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)

Firemen say apartments sustained 100 percent smoke damage, 50 percent water damage and 25 percent fire damage.

Apartment fire scene. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)

