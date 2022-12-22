BFRS extinguishes apartment fire on 1st St. West
Dec. 22, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to an apartment fire in the 400 block of 1st Street West on Dec. 22 around 12:30 p.m.
Firemen say when they arrived, fire was coming out of the first floor window.
A woman jumped from the second floor window before firemen got there. She sustained minor injuries.
Firemen say apartments sustained 100 percent smoke damage, 50 percent water damage and 25 percent fire damage.
