BFRS extinguishes apartment fire on 1st St. West

Apartment fire scene.
Apartment fire scene.(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to an apartment fire in the 400 block of 1st Street West on Dec. 22 around 12:30 p.m.

Firemen say when they arrived, fire was coming out of the first floor window.

A woman jumped from the second floor window before firemen got there. She sustained minor injuries.

Apartment fire scene.
Apartment fire scene.(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)

Firemen say apartments sustained 100 percent smoke damage, 50 percent water damage and 25 percent fire damage.

Apartment fire scene.
Apartment fire scene.(Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)

